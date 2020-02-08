Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 73,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $202.74 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.