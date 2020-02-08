Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Trading Down 18.2%

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) shares fell 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 39,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 28,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Visible Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

