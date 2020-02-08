Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,226,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

