Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 712 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

RWX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. 829,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

