Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $164.88. 18,023,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

