Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $293,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,479.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

