Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Viveve Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.40.

NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 310,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,280. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

