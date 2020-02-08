Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 778,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,482. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

