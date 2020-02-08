Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.
VOD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.69. 4,173,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
