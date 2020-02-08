Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 200 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 200 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 164.50.

Get Volvo alerts:

Shares of VOLV.B stock remained flat at $SEK 170.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 145.87. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.