Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, approximately 94,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 92,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
