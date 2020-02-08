Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, approximately 94,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 92,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 105.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 94,551 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 131,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

