W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

Shares of GWW opened at $299.70 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

