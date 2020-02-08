Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 297,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,532. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

