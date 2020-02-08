Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $86,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

