Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.52. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,748,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

