Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

NYSE HCC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

