Wedbush Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in GoPro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 857,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 185,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GoPro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

