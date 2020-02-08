Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 262,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,722. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.