Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 782,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,265. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 35.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 38.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

