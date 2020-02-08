Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 79,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.