Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $223.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNR. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $140.73 and a 12-month high of $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

