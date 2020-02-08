WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 174,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,659,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

