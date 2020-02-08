West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

WST opened at $159.09 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

