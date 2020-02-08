Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.78, approximately 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 116.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

