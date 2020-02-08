Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.25.

NYSE WHR traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,918. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120,200.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

