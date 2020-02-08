WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get WHITBREAD PLC/S alerts:

Shares of WTBDY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,796. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.