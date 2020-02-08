Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 110,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEO stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. 66,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,675. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $139.77 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

