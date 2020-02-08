Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,094,000 after buying an additional 110,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,152,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,580,000 after buying an additional 55,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

