Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 341.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE:DCI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 190,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,815. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.