Whittier Trust Co. Has $154,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. 461,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $177.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.