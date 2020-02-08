Whittier Trust Co. Invests $292,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

