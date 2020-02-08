Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Water worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,461. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $18.66.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.