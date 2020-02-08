Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 935,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Fastenal by 3,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 533,205 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

