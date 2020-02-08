Whittier Trust Co. Takes $207,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $273,100. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,397. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $700.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

