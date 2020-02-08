Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 540.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 24,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,885. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

