William Blair Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 810,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,546. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

