Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

