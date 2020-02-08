Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 159,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wingstop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.