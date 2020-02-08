Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.
WING stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 159,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.