Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.
NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,670. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30.
In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.