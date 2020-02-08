Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,670. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

