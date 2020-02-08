Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,521. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $88.78 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,743,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

