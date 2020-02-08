Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKP. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,026.26. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.