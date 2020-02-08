Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $469,103.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $9,921.95 or 1.00778443 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.91 million and $469,103.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047790 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00062974 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000766 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000603 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 697 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.