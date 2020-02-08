Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 79,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $381.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

