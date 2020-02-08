Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $381.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.50. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

