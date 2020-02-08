Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of YGR stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,116. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.38.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares in the company, valued at C$3,968,870.40.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

