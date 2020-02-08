Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

YZCAY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,776. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.