Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $3.70 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.20.

YRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yirendai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yirendai from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Yirendai presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Yirendai’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yirendai will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yirendai by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yirendai by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

