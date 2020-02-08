YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Down 12.5%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44, 1,892,953 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,772,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on YRCW. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

