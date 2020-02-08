Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Average Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their average rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

