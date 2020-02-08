Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

